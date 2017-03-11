Two Malawians offered Japanese scholarships

The government of Japan has awarded scholarships to two Malawians to study at universities in Japan.

On Friday, the Embassy of Japan in Malawi hosted a reception to send off the two awardees of the 2017 Japanese Government Post-Graduate Scholarship.

In her speech, Ambassador of Japan in the country Her Excellency Kae Yanagisawa said scholarships such as these offer opportunity for international exposure and for students to gain a deeper understanding of not only Japan but the wider world.

The two Malawians who have been awarded the scholarships are Mayeso Gwedela who will be studying a Master’s in biomedics and neuroscience at Hiroshima University and Kumbukani Mzengereza who will be pursuing his PhD in fisheries at Kagoshima University.

The reception was graced by Minister of Education, Science and Technology Emmanuel Fabiano, alumni of various Japanese Government Scholarships and other distinguished guests.

In his speech, Fabiano hailed the Japanese government for its role in developing the country. He said that the skills that the two people will acquire in Japan will be used be used to develop the country at large.

At the function, members of the Malawi Japan Karate Association gave a karate demonstration and Japanese food was served.