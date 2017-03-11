I am still MCP spokesperson – Kabwila

Member of Parliament for Salima North West Jessie Kabwila has insisted that she is still Malawi Congress Party (MCP) spokesperson despite being fired from the position by the party’s leadership.

Kabwila was suspended as spokesperson of the MCP after allegations that she was part of a plot to set on fire the party’s headquarters.

But the politician has claimed that she is still the spokesperson for MCP as no one in the party can fire her from her position but only a convention can decide that.

“I cannot accept that I am no longer the Malawi Congress Party spokesperson as I was elected through a convention and I can only be removed from the position through the same convention,” said Kabwila.

She added that there are some members in the party who are conspiring against her so that she is removed from the MCP.

She urged the party to follow its constitution in terms of how to remove or reinstate someone in a position saying the right way is the use of a convention.

Kabwila was fired from the party’s National Executive Committee together with Joseph Njobvuyalema but the two were allowed to remain as party members.