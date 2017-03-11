Nyasa Manufacturing to increase Bullets sponsorship package

Reports reaching Malawi24 indicate that Big Bullets sponsors Nyasa Manufacturing Company (NMC) is considering increasing sponsorship package to K150 million from the current K100 million per season.

This was discussed on Friday afternoon during a meeting between NMC Chairman Konrad Buckle and Bullets Chairman Noel Lipipa.

According to information gathered by Malawi24, NMC will increase the package this year to fend off interest from other companies.

This comes amid reports that a certain ciggerate company based in Lilongwe was on the verge of snatching the team away from Nyasa Manufacturing with a whooping K200 million per year sponsorship package.

This will come as a relief to Bullets supporters who were given a scare by the sponsors on Monday when funding was temporarily suspended following in-house fighting between the supporters committee and Board of Trustees over the latter’s decision to scrape some positions in the executive committee to suit the commercialization drive that was being championed by Malinda Chinyama.