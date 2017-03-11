SWRB rectifying billing system following abnormal bills

The Southern Region Water Board (SWRB) has assured its customers that it is working tirelessly to rectify its billing system which has resulted in customers receiving abnormal bills from the month of February.

Spokesperson for the board McDonald Phiri made the remarks in response to complaints from customers.

The customers were complaining that the bills they are getting are higher than the usual bills.

They therefore asked the board to take the matter seriously as it is heavily hitting them financially.

But Phiri explained that the board is fully aware of the issue which has been hitting its customers and is working on it.

He assured that they are going to deal with the problem as soon possible.