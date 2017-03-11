Mutharika happy with Chilima

Malawi’s President Peter Mutharika has hailed Vice President Saulos Chilima for his wonderful job in the Public Sector Reforms which are now under Mutharika’s office.

Mutharika was speaking at Kamuzu Palace where he received an exit report from the disbanded Public Sector Reforms Commission from the office of the vice president.

Mutharika said he is happy with the way Chilima has been handling the Public Service Reforms.

“I would like to give a vote of thanks to you the vice president for the good job you did,” said Mutharika.

He added that what is now left is to implement the reforms and he warned anyone sabotaging the reforms or development that they will be out of government.

Mutharika reminded public servants that the progress of the country relies on them and they are the ones to make the reforms work.

He further said that his government has kept the promise of making sure that reforms are effective and that there is improvement in all sectors.

During the event, the ministries of labour, home affairs, agriculture, information and gender signed performance contracts on reforms.