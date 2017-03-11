Mzuni fire Kadzuwa, Mwafulirwa

As many teams are preparing for the 2017 Tnm Super League season, Mzuni FC have parted ways with their assistant coach McNebert Kadzuwa and former Flames striker Russell Mwafulirwa, Malawi24 can reveal.

Reports indicate that Kadzuwa and Mwafulirwa have not been attending the club’s training sessions since preparations for the upcoming season started.

It is believed that the coming of former coach for Dedza Young Soccer Millias Pofela Jegwe as assistant coach for the students has brought tension in the club’s technical panel.

But when asked about the reports, Kadzuwa said he did not know anything.

“I don’t know anything since there is no official letter or any communication from the club management telling me that I am fired so I cannot comment on rumours,” he said.

Kadzuwa who is a teacher by profession had been with the students as assistant coach for two seasons.

While Mwafulirwa who joined Mzuni fc from South African last season played for the club in the 2016 season and later started helping the technical panel.