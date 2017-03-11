Malawi urged to end ritual murders of people with albinism

With attacks on people with albinism continuing in Malawi, Amnesty International has urged authorities to step up efforts to end the ritual murders.

The belief that people with albinism can break chains of poverty pose a serious threat on the people with albinism in Malawi with attacks now reported in urban areas.

Former president for the association of people with albinism Gilbert Daile, was reported to have been a target of attack on wee hours of Friday.

Four men attempted to drill through the wall of Daile’s bedroom at his home in Malawi’s capital Lilongwe.

Reacting on matter, Amnesty International has bemoaned security lapse on people with albinism in Malawi arguing that Daile’s attack proves security challenges.

Amnesty International has since told authorities to step up efforts of ending attacks in the country.

“This brazen attack happened in the middle of the country’s busiest city, and sends a chilling message about the lack protection, safety and security of all people with albinism,” worried Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for Southern Africa in a statement made available to Malawi24.

The police have since arrested one suspect who was among the four human hunters who attempted to attack Daile.

Malawi Police Inspector General Lexten Kachama also condemned the attacks on people with albinism in the country.

Since the beginning of 2017, two people with albinism have been murdered, while three others have survived clearly targeted attacks, including two stabbings.