Malawi Albino attacks: Ex albino association president’s house attacked

…human hunters attempt breaking bedroom wall

Despite efforts being put in place to end attacks on people living with albinism in Malawi, a former president of association of living has been attacked.

According to reports Gilbert Daille’s house was the target in the wee hours of Friday when human hunters attempted to break his bedroom.

He explained that he heard breaking of wall with chisel and shouted for help.

People around managed to catch one suspect who is currently in police custody.

This comes at time when Police Inspector General Lexten Kachama condemned attacks of two brothers living with albinism in Chikwawa.