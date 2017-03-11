TNM suspends Malawi football league

…Sulom postpone Super League kickoff date

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has announced that the new TNM Super League season will not kickoff next month as earlier indicated by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) calendar of events following TNM LTD’ decision to suspend league procurement process and the contract renewal negotiations with immediate effect.

This follows an order from Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) to TNM to remove from the Super League sponsorship contract clauses that restrict Sulom and clubs from entering into agreements with mobile company’s competitors.

According to Sulom, the decision by TNM will affect the preparations for the new season which was scheduled to kickoff on 8 April 2017.

“The Super League of Malawi is regrets to inform all clubs that TNM LTD has suspended league procumerent process and the contract renewal negotiations with immediate effect. This follows the release of the determination of TNM/SULOM Agreement by the Competitions and Fair Trading Commission board on 23rd February, 2017 as well as letter dated 6th February, 2017, the current agreement shall come to an end on 12th April, 2017.

“Super League of Malawi was dismayed with the fact that the complainant in this matter is not known and CFTC proceeded to act in line with their mandate. CFTC has also failed to defferentiate football sponsorship and football corporate social responsibility.

“In view of this development, it is very unlikely that the league shall kick off on 8th April 2017. In their report CFTC Board has further failed to appreciate the role TNM LTD has played in developing Malawi football to where it is right now. It remains for Football Association of Malawi, Sulom, Clubs and Ministry of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpowe Development to review the report and the TNM Sponsorship,” reads the statement from Sulom.

CFTC also ordered that when renewing the sponsorship, TNM should submit the agreement to the commission for assessment.

The delay will likely affect the FA’ calendar of events.

TNM’s five-year contract expires at the end of the 2017 season and the mobile company already pleged another 10 years of sponsorship.