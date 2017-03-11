Devotion: Avoid errors

Matthew 22 : 29 ” Jesus replied, “You are in error because you do not know the Scriptures or the power of God.”

Errors are costly in life and sometimes that cost the whole life of the person and hence errors should be avoided by all means. The scripture above says that those who dont know the scriptures live in error. They live a life of trial and error where they keep on trying doing several things without knowing which one will work out. Dont live such a life.

Have the Word of God to give you direction in your life. The Word should be the source of your light as you walk on every path. Avoid walking in the darkness of knowledge. In darkness is where many errors are committed. The Word of God should always illuminate your path so that you can act rightly and make proper choices and decisions in life.Psalms 119 : 105 ” Your word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.”

What decisions are you making and what path are you taking? Always ensure that its inspired by the Word of God. If its done out of self interest or motivated by lust or pride, its more likely that it will end up in error. If it is born of God and His Word, its going to be a success and affect many. 1 John 5 : 4 ” For whatsoever is born of God overcomes the world …”

Therefore have the knowledge of the Word and don’t walk in error again.

Confession

I will always walk a life of success through the Word. I refuse to walk and operate in error. In Jesus Name. Amen.

Worship with us today 130pm Baptist media centre opposite wanderers football club. Its interdenominational.

Contact now +265888326247 or +265888704227