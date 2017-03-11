Man in jail over counterfeit Sobo

Police in the lakeshore district of Nkhatabay are keeping in custody a 19 year-old man identified as Joseph Banda after he was found with counterfeit Sobo Orange squash.

Public Relations officer for Nkhatabay police Ignatius Esau said they arrested the suspect at a resthouse where he was found with 54 bottles (2 litres each) of fake Sobo Orange squash.

After being quizzed, Joseph Banda revealed that he was diluting Davita juice using water from the lake and then putting the liquid in Sobo containers.

Banda who comes from Wasi village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA ) Mabuka in Mulanje district will soon be taken to court to answer the charge of being found in possession of counterfeit products contrary to section 388 (1) of the country’s penal code.

Meanwhile, police in Nkhatabay have encourage people to tip them on any crime that happens in their communities and have since assured them that as police they will be acting accordingly.