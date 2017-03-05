Two arrested for stealing items worth K990,000

Police in Mangochi district are keeping in custody two men identified as Mzee Harid Bakali, 50, and Akileni Hanilu, 37, for stealing items worth K990,000.

Mangochi Police deputy spokesperson Amina Daudi said the two together with two other suspects, while it was heavily raining on Tuesday, broke into a house in the district.

The robbers went away with various items including Hisense plasma 72 inch, Hisense home theater, three DVDs, three remote controls and four flash disks all valued at K990,000

According to Daudi, later on the Police got a tip off from well-wishers that led to the arrest of the two suspects and also recovery of items valued at K750,000

“In the meantime, investigations are still underway to arrest the remaining suspects. The two already in custody will appear before court soon to answer charges of burglary and theft,” said Daudi.

Bakali and Hanilu hail from Msumba village, Traditional Authority Mankhambira in Nkhatabay and Dayilesi village, Traditional Authority Kalembo in Balaka respectively.

Meanwhile the Police appreciate the support rendered by the general public and good working relationship which still exists between them in fighting against crime in the district.