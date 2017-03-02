Malawian referee to officiate Zesco game

Malawi referee Dennis Ngulube has been selected by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to officiate a match between Burundi’s Messager and Zambia’s Zesco United which will be played on March 18 at the Burundi National Stadium.

According to information gathered by this publication, Ngulube will be assisted by Edward Kambatu as first referee whereas Hendrix Maseko will be second assistant referee.

Duncan Lengani has been appointed by CAF as 4th official.

Meanwhile the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) referees development officer Maxwell Mtonga has described it as a good development for Malawi.

“It is encouraging that our referees have been considered, this demonstrates that there is an improvement in their performance,” he said.

Ngulube has since promised the nation that the four referees will perform to their best.

“It shows that the authorities have confidence in Malawian referees. We will make sure that we perform to the best of our ability,” Ngulube was quoted by the Malawi FA.