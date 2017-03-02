Jegwe appointed Mzuni assistant coach

Former Civo and Dedza United coach Millias Pofera Jegwe is heading to the north to replace McNebert Kadzuwa as Mzuni FC assistant coach.

Both chairman and general secretary for Mzuni FC have confirmed the development.

Chairman Albert Mtungambera Harawa said they have appointed Jegwe to make sure that their goal of finishing the league in top five should be fulfilled.

“It is true we hired Jegwe as assistant coach to work together with Alex Ngwira who is the club’s head coach in order to fulfil our goal of ending 2017 season in top five.”

“It doesn’t mean that Kadzuwa has been fired but we just want to beef up our technical panel, what we want are results,” said Harawa.

In a separate interview, Mzuni general secretary Dr Khumbo Kumwenda said Mzuni is a big team and they want the team to show great spirit in the upcoming season.

“People call us the Leicester of Malawi and we want to show that spirit Leicester had last season and we believe this will happen with the coming of Pofera,” said Kumwenda.

Mzuni finished on position 9 in the TNM Super League last season under head coach Alex Ngwira and his former assistant Kadzuwa.

A few years ago, Pofera Jegwe took Dedza Young Soccer into the Super League before they were relegated and Civo United hired him in the first round of the 2016 season before he was fired due to poor performance of the team.