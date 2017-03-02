Mzuzu City MP takes five Journalists to Parliament

Mzuzu Member of Parliament Leonard Njikho took Mzuzu Press Club members to Parliament to witness Parliamentary proceedings.

The Mzuzu based Journalists attended Parliamentary sessions from 21st to 22nd February.

Speaking after the tour, General Secretary for the club Draxon Maloya said it was a fruitful tour as they learnt a lot.

“First I want to thank our Hon MP Leonard Njikho for answering our call days after we wrote him a request letter. Yes we went there as a club and we learnt a lot of things which some of us we were in the dark as to what goes on in Parliament.”

“It was also a milestone to the club since we want every player in media field to be entertained equally, and we had time to interact with northern region MPs like Hon Ralph Mhone of Nkhatabay Central MP, Enock Chihana of Rumphi central, and former first lady Annie Dzimbiri (Dr Bakili Muluzi’s ex-wife) and Ministers such as Jappie Mhango, Grace Obama Chiumia and Patricia Kaliati and many others,” said Maloya.

The reporters included Dixon Maloya a freelancer, Mike Lyson Zgambo from Malawi24, Fransico Mwanza radio Tigawane, Madalitso Phiri who is a freelancer and Jacob Malunga from ABC Radio.