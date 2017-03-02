Blackout hits Malawi Parliament

There was drama at Malawi Parliament today morning as the Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) hit the house with a power cut.

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Esther Mcheka Chilenje was this morning nearly forced to suspend proceedings following power outage that hit the house.

The blackout lasted for close to five minutes and technicians were seen running up and down to restore power in the August House.

The development attracted insults from opposition benches with Rumphi East Member of Parliament Kamlepo Kalua accusing the DPP administration under President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika of failing the nation.

However, Mcheka Chilenje ruled Kalua out of order.

Some minutes later, one of the staff members who is yet to be identified, was seen receiving medical attention after he was stuck in a lift due the blackout.

The power failure came just after the house had passed the 2016/17 revised midyear budget, cutting K17billion from the initial K1.149 trillion that was passed in June 2016.

Meanwhile the house has been adjourned for lunch and will resume this afternoon.