Airtel top 8 knockout cup launched

Malawi’s leading mobile operator Airtel has today launched a K66 million Top 8 Knockout Cup which will run for three years.

The ceremony took place at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre this morning where the company said it will pump in K198 million in the next three years.

According to the organisers, the champions will be pocketing K15 million with the runners up being given K5 million.

Each participating team will be given K1 million.

Top goalscorer and player of the tournament will walk away with K500 thousand each, with man of the match in every match being given K50,000. In media, K200, 000 will be given to reporters in different categories.

Dates for the competition will be announced by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) but the tournament will run for four weeks.

The top 8 teams that will participate in this year’s inaugural cup are Kamuzu Barracks, Nyasa Big Bullets, Silver Strikers, Blue Eagles, Mafco FC, Be Forward Wanderers, Moyale Barracks and Azam Tigers.

13 games will be played both home and away in the knockout competition.