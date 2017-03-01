Malawi in Africa’s best English speaking nations

Malawi remains in the top 10 best English speaking nations in Africa. This is according to a study conducted by the World Linguistic Society.

Malawi is stuck on sixth position where it was after a similar study two years ago. However, Uganda which was not on the list then, comes first.

It is followed by Zambia, South Africa and Kenya. Zimbabwe comes on position five with Malawi sixth. Ghana, Botswana and Sudan complete the list.

In Malawi, the official language is English while major languages include Chichewa, a language spoken by over 57% of the population, Chinyanja (12.8%), Chiyao (10.1%), and Chitumbuka (9.5%), according to information from the internet.