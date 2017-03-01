UK based boxer to fight in Mzuzu

Bagdad Mwamulima Boxing Promotion has come again with another mouth-watering boxing fiesta which will see a United Kingdom based boxer fighting a Malawian in the city.

Phillip Gabriel will take to the ring with one of the country’s boxers Felix Mwamaso who is yet to lose a bout.

The eight round non-title bout will take place on 5th March 2017 at Obrigado Leisure Park in the city of Mzuzu a place where all boxing festivals in the city take place.

Fans will also watch seasoned boxers such as Malani Kayuni and Laston Kaira as curtain raisers which will answer more questions boxing enthusiasts have been asking on who is the best in town.