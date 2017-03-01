‘NOT FOR SALE’ learning materials on the market, Ministry worried

The Ministry of Education Science and Technology (MoEST) has condemned vendors and private schools selling and using free teaching and learning material meant for public schools only.

In a press statement issued over the weekend, the ministry says selling and buying of these materials is illegal and anyone caught doing so is liable to prosecution.

“It has been noted with great concern that some vendors and private learning institutions are in possession of teaching and learning materials meant for use in public schools. The materials are further marked ‘NOT FOR SALE’ and are meant for use by students enrolled in public schools,” reads the statement in part.

The ministry also pleads with the general public to help them end the malpractice by reporting people involved in the malpractice to the nearest police.

“We would like to further advise head teachers, school management committees, parents and guardians that teaching and learning materials supplied to public schools are clearly branded with the Malawi Government Emblem and Malawi Institute of Education (MIE) logos,” stipulates MoEST in the statement.

The ministry urged private entities using the National Primary Curriculum to purchase designated materials that are not marked ‘NOT FOR SALE’.

“These materials are available at MIE Bookshop and other designated bookshops,” stipulates the ministry.