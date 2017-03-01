Chief Kabudula laid to rest: APM describes his death as loss to Malawi

President Peter Mutharika has said the death of Chief Kabudula is a blow to the country considering how the chief was intensively involving himself in duties of national importance.

Writing on his official Facebook page, Mutharika said the late Chief Kabudula was dedicated and hardworking.

“Today, March 1, 2017 is another sad day in our nation as we lay to rest one of the country’s dedicated and hardworking chiefs, T/A Kabudula of Lilongwe. He was a reliable and trustworthy agent of development and change in his capacity as traditional leader. His absence will be greatly felt. As a nation we mourn with the bereaved family and hope that the next chief to take up the position will continue to hold the family together,” said Mutharika.

According to spokesperson for the ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Muhlabase Mughogho, Senior Chief Kabudula has died after a long illness.

The late chief was born on 3rd March 1948.

He became a traditional leader in 1998 and was promoted to Senior Chief in March 2016.

He is survived by 13 children and 24 grandchildren.