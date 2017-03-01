Warrant of arrest issued for Uladi

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has obtained a warrant of arrest for People’s Party (PP) acting President Uladi Mussa over reports he was part of the deals that saw illegal immigrants being granted citizenship when he served as Home Affairs Minister during the Joyce Banda administration, Malawi24 has learnt.

It is said Mussa granted citizenship to illegal immigrants from Burundi, Rwanda and other countries. The ACB has at the moment arrested chief Immigration Officer Hudson Mankhwala over the same matter. The case also involves former chief citizenship officer David Kwanjana.

The three are suspected to have played an integral role in all the unscrupulous deals that took place in the period from November 2012 to 2014 when the PP lost the elections. Mankhwala appeared before a court in Lilongwe on Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty. He has since been released on bail with the case expected to resume on 17th March 2017.

The ACB has reportedly gotten the arrest warrants against Mussa and Kwanjana.

Police documents made available last year read: “In one of the cases in the documents, Mussa is accused of granting citizenship to a Rwandese, Eric Banyana, who instead of applying for citizenship for only his wife, Kandenzi Alufongwa and children; Eric Havigineza and Angelique M. Eric, ended up adding six more people on the application list which was submitted to Home Affairs office.”

As an adult and family man Banyana, based on laws, only had legal jurisdiction to apply for his wife and children under the age of 18 at the material time. Everyone beyond that age was supposed to apply separately for their own citizenship.