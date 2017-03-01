Soul Savers Praise Team launches ‘Devil Ukuchepa’ this Friday

Lilongwe based gospel outfit, Soul Savers Praise Team, will this Friday,3 March, launch their ‘Devil Ukuchepa’ DVD album at Shaeffer ICA Marque in the capital Lilongwe.

Speaking in an interview Soul Savers Church overseer, Pastor Steve Wingolo said the DVD, presents a very special and unique message that will transform many lives upon digesting the message in it.

Wingolo said people should expect the presence of Lord during the show and considering that it is the day that Malawians will also be celebrating martyrs day.

“The show will be one of its kind since it will be full of grace and anointing,” added Wingolo.

The show will be spiced up by Sir Paul Banda, Princess Chitsulo, Favoured Martha, Miracle Chinga and Kamuzu Barracks among others.

Some of the songs in the album are akudziwa, Wondilengayo samagona tulo,yakwana Nthawi yanga,mutamandike, zikuchitika,save my soul and Devil ukuchepa.

Performances’ slated to start at 12 noon will attract an entry fee of K 1 500 per Person and that their DVD will be on sell.