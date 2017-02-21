Opposition MPs blocks Chaponda in Parliament

Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) on Tuesday morning blocked minister of agriculture, irrigation and water development George Chaponda from taking questions concerning his ministry arguing that he must resign following reports of corruption.

The MPs shouted at the minister when he tried to answer questions focusing on his ministry.

The development saw deputy speaker Esther Mcheka Chilenje requesting Chaponda to take his seat as MPs continued shouting at him.

Lilongwe Mpenu legislator Makala Ngozo argued that Chaponda must resign following reports of corruption in the maize purchase that Malawi had in Zambia.

Chaponda has been under fire following reports of dubious transactions in procurement of maize in the neighbouring country.

The maize scandal forced President Peter Mutharika to appoint a commission of inquiry to probe allegations of corruption.

The findings on the maize saga have angered many stakeholders following recommendations that Chaponda must be probed for corruption.