Blantyre City Council bans sale of green maize

Blantyre City Council (BCC) has banned vendors from selling green maize in the city as farmers have started enjoying green maize from their fields.

In a statement made available to Malawi24, the council says it has instituted the ban with immediate effect as a move of controlling cases of theft of green maize in the city.

The sale of cooked or roasted green maize in the city is banned until the harvesting period of the staple grains.

“The council is appealing to all green maize vendors to strictly observe the ban,” reads part of the statement signed by BCC Chief Executive Officer Alfred Chanza.

BCC further warned vendors that they are to be ‘prosecuted’ if found selling green maize in the commercial city.

Every year the council institutes a ban on the sale of green maize to ensure that cases of stealing green maize from fields are minimised.