Linda Jimu set for ‘Mbeu ndi Mbeu’ album launch

Blantyre based gospel songstress Linda Jimu Chafulumira says all is set for her long awaited “Mbeu ndi Mbeu” album launch.

Speaking in an interview Linda Jimu said the show is scheduled to take place on 2rd April, 2017 at Blantyre Cultural Centre and people in Blantyre should expect an electrifying show that they can’t afford to miss.

“I will give them my best, am preparing very well and I know out of it, each one who will patronize the show will be blessed with my performance, I want to give them what they deserve,” she said.

Chafulumira said God has sent her to preach the gospel and during the show people will see the presence of the lord saying apart from exquisite dancing antics from her and the Mbeu Crew, there shall also be a 10 minute word exhortation by United Kingdom based Evangelist Rob.

Most of her music, she said, focuses on the mightiness of God, hope for the underprivileged and the need to exalt Him at all times.

The eleven-track album, which includes songs like Ngati Maloto, Ndizatama Inu, Kulibe Bwenzi and Kodi N’kutheka was recorded at Groove Magic and Dawn Records by Joseph Tembo and Emmanuel Kaizi respectively.

Chafulumira said patrons will have to part with a fee of K1,500 for the gospel bonanza that will start at noon.