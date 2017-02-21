Millions of cash found in Chaponda’s house

Under fire Agriculture Minister George Chaponda is finding the going tough as millions of cash have been found in his residence during a raid conducted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau today.

Unconfirmed reports say the Bureau has seized $58,500 and K124 million Chaponda’s house in a raid that also saw Admarc CEO’ Foster Mlumbe’s residence being searched.

Further reports make claim that the Minister also had various currencies including South African Rand, Botswana Pula and Zambia Kwacha.

The ACB is yet to comment on these reports.

The raid followed the ACB’s continued probe into the Minister’s feared role in the procurement process of maize from Zambia.

Separate reports by commissions of inquiry had asked government to consider separately probing the Minister.

MORE TO COME!