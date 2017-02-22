Chaponda quits

The heat must have been too much, the messages must have been a lot.

Son of estranged Agriculture minister yesterday announced that he will be quitting Facebook for a moment because he was being abused by Malawians.

Daliso Chaponda who is based in the UK and plies his comedy trade announced on Facebook that Malawians were abusing him for the sins of his father.

“My facebook message box has been filling with all kinds of toxic abusive messages from Malawi so I will not be checking it for a while. If you are a friend, you should know my number so contact me that way,” wrote Chaponda whose father’s political career hangs by a thread.

His post was met by a mixture of reactions with some people urging him to ignore the comments and use them for his future performances. Other people however said that he was a beneficiary of his father’s alleged thievery and was therefore deserving of the attacks.

Three hours after his post of taking a break from Facebook, Chaponda was back chiding the Malawians who sent him abuses in Chichewa.

“Haha. Don’t you trolls messaging me insults know my chichewa is terrible? I don’t even understand most of your abuse,” he wrote.