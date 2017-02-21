Angry CDSS students beat up class teacher

Angry students from Chilunga Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Zomba are reported to have beaten their teacher for stopping them from attending his class.

According to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity to Malawi24, the students were given punishment which they failed to do.

The teacher (name withheld) then demanded that the students were to be missing his lessons.

“Before this incidence, after failing to comply to the punishment the teacher gave the students, he told them to stop attending his class until they are ready to comply. So, previously they’ve been coming out of the class every time he enters the class. ”

It was revealed that yesterday, they agreed not to come out once he comes, and they did exactly that when he finally entered. Seeing that the students were still seated despite his presence, he demanded their leave which they defiantly declined. This compelled the teacher to physically try forcing them out.

” The first one seeing that the teacher was angry, he moved out. The second one stood up to follow suit but the third one clenched his fists in challenge to the teacher. The brawl ensued between the two. Then others including the one who was about to go out fiercely charged on the teacher while the rest held him (the teacher) tight. It was pandemonic!” said the source.

Later a teacher who was teaching in another class came to the rescue of his friend.