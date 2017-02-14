Revealed: What caused fire in Chaponda’s office

Fire in the afternoon of Tuesday gutted down the office of Minister of Agriculture and Water Development George Chaponda at Capital Hill.

This comes fresh as the Minister is under fire over his feared role in the maize gate scandal.

The news has however seen hilarious from Malawians on the social media.

Others have made conclusions the fire is a plot by Chaponda to have all the necessary information as regards his role in the matter distorted.

However a purported quote from Hamilton Chimala, who is the Spokesperson in the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, reveals what the cause of the inferno is.

‘’The fire that has razed down George Chaponda’s office this morning came from a socket connecting a plasma screen to power. Experts will still have to do their investigations, but as far as we know- some workers detected a burning smell soon after a lightening had strike,” He is on record as having told one of the tabloids in Malawi.

According to Chimala, a woman who rushed into Chaponda’s office noted smoke coming from the socket but got afraid to unplug the TV Screen and opted to seek assistance.

“It was in within the short period of time when this woman was seeking assistance when the fire got uncontrollable,” He said.

Meanwhile, pressuring is mounting on President Peter Mutharika to fire Chaponda following reports that his conduct in the maizegate scandal was suspicious.

An inquiry into the matter had in its recommendations asked the Malawi leader to institute a probe through the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).