See God in all scriptures

2 Timothy 3 : 16-17 ” All Scripture is God-breathed and is useful for teaching, rebuking, correcting and training in righteousness, so that the man of God may be thoroughly equipped for every good work.”

There is no scripture without any use. No chapter was written without any intended purpose. Even those chapters listing generations of people were written for a purpose.

God reveals Himself in all scriptures. As you study the Word, mediate what God is revealing Himself as. For example in Genesis 1, He is revealing Himself as creator meaning He can do you new thing. When Abraham was offering Isaac in Genesis 22, He reveals Himself as the provider. In Exodus He is revealed as the deliverer in time of oppression. Even in the scriptures lining up generations, He shows Himself as the generational God who has seen all these generations coming and passing.

Your revelation of God is what will determine your quality of life. For example when Jesus healed a crippled man by forgiving his sins, the people were angry because although they accepted that He was the healer, they didn’t have a revelation that He was the forgiver. Have a full revelation of God. He is everything according to your revelation of Him. If you know little about Him, you enjoy little benefits. As you study and meditate the Word you get more revelations of Him and you enjoy more benefits. You become a success in every area of your life according to your revelation of Him in His Word.

Further scripture: Philippians 4 : 13 “I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.”

Confession

I have the Word and I get the revelation of God in every scripture. I see Him as my everything and I get the right results. I can so everything as I get the revelation of Him in all areas. In Jesus Name. Amen

