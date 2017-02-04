Devotion: Permanent versus permanent

Matthew 7 : 24-27 “Therefore everyone who hears these words of mine and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on the rock.

The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house; yet it did not fall, because it had its foundation on the rock. But everyone who hears these words of mine and does not put them into practice is like a foolish man who built his house on sand.The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house, and it fell with a great crash.”

In this life there are temporally and permanent features. All your permanent decisions should not be based on temporally features. For example dont base your choice of lifetime partner on temporary features. Dont base your choice of where you to go for prayers based on temporary features. Permanent decisions should be based on permanent features otherwise what you build will crash and great will be its fall.

Mar 13:31 “Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will not pass away.” The Word of God is the only permanent thing in this world. Beauty can vanish, body building can vanish, other temporary things in this world can vanish but the word of God remains. Therefore ensure that you base your permanent decisions on the Word and you will never go wrong. It will stand even when winds and storms have blown, what you have built will still stand.

Your focus should always be on the permanent. 2 Cor 4:18 “because we are not looking at what can be seen but at what cannot be seen. For what can be seen is temporary, but what cannot be seen is eternal.”

Prayer: Dear Father, thank you because of your Word that is working in my life. I always focus on the permanent Word of God because all situations are temporary and they can go away but your Word will remain forever. In Jesus Name.Amen.

