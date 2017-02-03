Admarc’s tricks uncovered

The Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) lied on several issues when make submissions to the Parliamentary inquiry on the Maizegate scandal, latest information has revealed.

This follows a series of meetings Malawi Joint Parliamentary Committee on the maize deal which is being led by Dr. Joseph Chidanti-Malunga had with officials in Zambia.

In their probe, Chidanti said they found that Admarc made several lies pertaining to deals it had with Kaloswe Commuter and Courier Limited and the Zambian Cooperative Federation (ZCF) – all in line with the procurement processes.

According to Chidanti-Malunga, Admarc’s statements on the deals have left a lot of questions than answers. For example, Admarc Chief Executive Officer, Foster Mulumbe, told Parliament that it was Kaloswe which suggested that the Letter of Credit amounting to $34.5 million should be in favour of ZCF, but Director General of Kaloswe Commuter and Courier Limited, Felix Nyirongo, says that Admarc officials persuaded them to alter some clauses in the contract so that payment should be made through ZCF.

The company maintains that one Grace Mhango, is the one who acted as a broker between Admarc and Kaloswe. Mhango is also suspected to have connected Admarc to ZCF at the expense of Kaloswe. On his part, James Chirwa, ZFC Chief Executive Officer, also denied ever issuing a tax invoice to Admarc which was presented to the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) for clearance of 100 thousand metric tons of maize in July 2016.

He told the parliamentary committee inquiry which is currently in Zambia that the copy which the MRA presented to the committee was forged.

The committee also heard from Chirwa that it was Admarc that proposed a price of $345 per metric tons of maize.

This is also different from what Mulumbe earlier told the committee that ZCF had come up with the price.

Today, the inquiry met United Progressive Party (UPP) Saviour Chishimba who was vocal on the scandal in Zambia weeks ago. The committee left for Zambia earlier this week

How the scandal began

Leaked documents showed that Admarc used a private Zambian company to buy 100,000 metric tons of maize something which was expensive than if the deal were government to government.

According to figures seen in documents, Admarc paid $34.5 million (about K26 billion) for the maize, which is $13 million (about K9.5 billion) more than the $21.5 million (about K15 billion) it could have paid had it bought the maize from Zambian Government.

But Admarc insisted that it bought the staple grain from Zambia Cooperative Federation (ZCF), a government agency.

Malawi government obtained a loan of K26 billion from the Eastern and Southern African Development Bank (PTA Bank) to purchase 100,000 metric tons of maize from government of Zambia through ZCF.