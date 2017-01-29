29 January 2017 Last updated at: 9:46 AM

Educated people have done nothing for Malawi – Fredokiss

Rapper Fredokiss has fired shots at educated people for their failure to positively contribute towards Malawi which has left the country in tatters.

Fredo, a graduate of the University of Malawi, believes the country needs God’s intervention and not academic papers if it is to prosper. He expressed his views in a Facebook post on Saturday.

“The so called educated people of this country are the ones failing us, show me an educated man who has done anything meaningful for this country?” reads part of his post.

According to the ghetto king kong, educated people are good at advancing arguments on whatever hot current issue, in support or against. He also claimed that they are good at justifying corruption, hate, and tribalism.

“Ma so called intellectuals nonse ndi MBOLA heve. You have mastered the art of justifying vices like tribalism, hate, corruption and nonsense whenever it pleases u,” the musician wrote.

His views stirred debate on social media with followers taking opposing sides. Some concurred with the artist while others questioned his reasoning.

Born Penjani Kalua, he rates himself as bigger than any politician in the country who at times uses music as a tool for addressing issues of national interests. On the other hand he is a whistleblower for ghetto revolution.

Having listened to his song, Zautsiru, one can tell that Fredokiss puts his country at heart that it is his dream to see it transform.

The artist also engages in different initiatives that target the poor youth in Malawi.

Currently chasing a Masters degree in Public Health at Wits University, the rapper did not clarify if he is included on the list of useless educated people.