29 January 2017 Last updated at: 9:43 AM

More trees will reduce water shortages – BWB

The Blantyre Water Board (BWB) has expressed hope on having more trees planted on its Mudi catchment area to ease water challenges in the commercial city of Blantyre.

Speaking during a tree planting ceremony on Saturday organised by the board in partnership with Association of Environmental Journalists (AEJ) and Blantyre residents, BWB spokesperson Priscilla Mateyu said the board is optimistic to make water shortages history in the near future due to planting of trees on the catchment area that stretches to Ndirande township in the city.

“We are planning to plant 30,000 trees on this catchment area and we hope the survival rate will be high and this gives us hope there will be enough water for our children in the future, and we are to give much care to these trees,” said Mateyu.

Concurring with Mateyu, Group village Mtambalika said the tree planting exercise will also give the city its natural beauty, which is rich with tree.

Mtambalika further warned her subjects who were reported to have been encroaching Mudi area that she is to take tough action on those found cutting tree for their personal benefits.

“Am warning them that once we find them, they are to be arrested and persecuted as earlier agreed during our meetings,” said Mtambalika.

Some residents in the city have since applauded the board for the tree planting exercise arguing that the initiative will help in having clean water for the people of Blantyre.

The residents further called for the spirit of patriotism amongst them in ensuring green environment in the city.

BWB is a parastatal organization established to supply potable water for commercial, industrial, institutional and domestic use in the supply area of Blantyre City and surrounding areas.

And it has ensured water supply services to customers whilst effectively contributing to the development of the national economy and sustenance of the environment.

The board extracts its water from Shire River at Walker’s Ferry and it provides water to about 85 percent of Blantyre City’s population of 1.4 million for domestic, institutional, commercial and industrial purposes from a daily production of 78,000,000 litres.

BWB also has Mudi Treatment Works which produces about 8,000,000 litres daily. Blantyre Water Board supplies water to Blantyre City and other surrounding areas that include Bvumbwe, Chileka, Lunzu, Chiradzulu, Limbe and Mapanga.