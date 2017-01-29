29 January 2017 Last updated at: 9:53 AM

Mutharika promises more development for Malawians from his DPP

President Peter Mutharika has said that Malawians should expect tremendous development under the leadership of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Mutharika made the remarks on Saturday in Lilongwe during the official opening of the 40,000 seater Bingu National Stadium.

He said the DPP is dreaming even bigger under his leadership and will develop Malawi tremendously.

President Mutharika further said that his government has got plans to develop sports in the country and the Bingu National Stadium is a clear symbol that the DPP administration is determined to modernize sports and take it to international standards.

“The Bingu National Stadium is our national pride. This is one of the best sports facilities in the region. This is one of our best facilities in our time,” he said.

The Malawi leader then advised people who don’t want to see sports advancing in the country that it is high time they changed their attitudes for a better Malawi.

“I know that there are some people who do not wish our footballers, athletes and boxers well. They have tried to discourage us and calling this Stadium a white elephant.

“They still want you to be using the same old-fashioned facilities. They don’t want Malawi to have good things, and yet they want Malawi to develop.

“I am pleased we have made this stadium happen and we will continue to develop this country against the will of those who do not wish Malawians well,” Mutharika said.

The Malawi leader also thanked the Chinese government for funding the construction of this magnificent stadium.

“We will always treasure this $70 million stadium as another symbol of our friendship. China is only a flight or two away. Your footballers and athletes are always welcome,” said Mutharika.

He later urged Malawians to make very good use of the stadium.

“I want us a nation to make the best use of this stadium. What is required now, Minister Henry Mussa and your officials is that you must manage this stadium well.

“Let me also appeal to all Malawians to desist from hooliganism during events at all sports venues including here. This is not a stadium for hooliganism. And this is not a place for vandalism.” Mutharika said.