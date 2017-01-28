28 January 2017 Last updated at: 9:42 AM

MCP Councilor, Charles Mlongera charged with abduction, rape

A court in Mzuzu on Friday found Malawi Congress Party (MCP) councilor for Chabanja ward Charles Mlongera with six counts in the case he is accused of raping three girls whom he had gotten drunk in Mzuzu last year.

The six counts are abduction and defilement of the three girls totaling to six counts which the councilor is expected to answer.

The development comes barely two weeks after the same court moved the victims to the crime scene at in Mzuzu to testify against councilor Mlongera.

The move was part of the court’s proceedings in the matter where it is alleged that Mlogera accommodated three teenage girls and thereafter took turns to defile them on the night of October 8, 2016.

The three victims narrated to the court at the scene how the suspect, who was present, drove his vehicle to the lodge in company of the girls and the actual place where he packed his car.

Mzuzu Police Station spokesperson Martin Tul Bwanali says that the defense counsel has registered four witnesses and since these witnesses were not readily available in court.

Bwanali said abduction and defilement of girls below sixteen years is contrary to section 136 and 138 of the Penal Code, and the case has been adjourned to Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

Currently, the suspect, Mlogera is out on court bail which was granted by Mzuzu High Court Judge Dingiswayo Madise last year.

Mlogera is allegedly to have made the three girls drunk beer at a drinking joint before booking a room at a lodge where he managed to defile each one of the girl; two aged 16 and one aged 15.

Councilor Mlogera hails from Kanjati village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kwataine in Ntcheu district.