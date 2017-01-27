27 January 2017 Last updated at: 9:46 AM

Sex related crimes on the rise in Nkhotakota

A report released by Nkhunga Police Station in Nkhotakota district has made revelations that sex related crimes have increased in just ended year.

During the year under review, Nkhunga Police Station registered an alarming increase in sexual related crimes more especially that which targeted on children.

According to the report a total of 43 sexual offences were reported during the year against only 27 cases in the previous year.

“This represents a 59% increase. Defilement cases which affect children under the age of 16 years rose by a staggering 125% with 27 cases reported in 2016 against only 12 cases in 2015. This trend in sexual offences may have major negative implications on the girl child and on the nation as a whole.” reads the annual report.

According to the report these cases have the potential of causing negative psychological effects such as Post- Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and increased infection of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) which include HIV among the victims. “Furthermore, they have the potential of increasing girl’s school dropout rate whilst in the process increase illiteracy levels amongst the female population. ”

“The cases may also increase the country’s population and maternal deaths through early pregnancies and early marriages.” adds the report.

The report revealed that some of the trigger factors to the increase in sexual crimes perpetrated against women and girl within our jurisdiction include; repressive cultural beliefs and practices, lack of civic education, poor parental guardianship, sexual abuse, and imported cultural practices through internet grooming.

However the report has disclosed that the police station registered an 8.8% decrease in all crime in the year 2016.

According to uniform crime reports compiled by the station’s Research and Planning Unit, the station recorded a total of 640 crimes during the year of 2016 against 702 cases recorded in the year 2015.

The report adds that out of the 640 crimes recorded in the year, 432 cases were successfully investigated and were sent to court for prosecution.

“Out of the cases sent to court, the station managed to secure 256 convictions. The station is also pleased to disclose that the number of criminal cases which it sent to court and number of cases which it secured convictions during the year under review increased by 26% and 35% respectively.” reads the report.

“A total of 386 people were arrested in 2016 as compared to 452 in 2015 representing a 14.6% decrease.” adds the report.