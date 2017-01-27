27 January 2017 Last updated at: 9:28 AM

Admarc officials fly to America for another maize deal

At the heart of reports of dubious transactions in the purchase of maize from Zambia, officials from Admarc have taken long flights to America to source the staple grains as hunger situation worsens in Malawi, Malawi24 has learnt.

The officials, Board Chairperson James Masumbu, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Margret Mauwa and director of finance at Admarc Harry Kanjewe are reported to have left the country for a possible maize deal across the oceans.

The three are to use K51 million for their travel costs, accommodation and allowances while they are looking for maize in the country.

The America trip comes at a time when a commission of inquiry on Zambia – Malawi maize has not submitted their report to the head of state Peter Mutharika.

Some agriculture stakeholders in the country have faulted the development arguing that Admarc could have sourced the maize locally.

They argued that government could have been using offices of Malawian embassies in sourcing goods for the country saying that tax-payers money could have been saved.

Admarc embarked on buying maize from other country following reports of hunger in the country due to persist dry spells.

However the Zambian maize deal raised eye brows among Malawians following reports of dubious transaction with a private company Kaloswe.

Admarc denied its involvement with Kaloswe in supplying maize claiming that they cancelled the deal the same day they put the agreement on paper.

Authorities from the parastatal are on the record to have told the nation that they dumped Kaloswe for Zambian Cooperate Federation ( ZCF), sentiments that have been downplayed by Zambia’s minister of agriculture in Dola Siliya.

Siliya disclosed that Admarc has been dealing with maize vendors and not the Zambian government as claimed by Malawian authorities including Mutharika.