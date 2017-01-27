27 January 2017 Last updated at: 11:09 AM

Nissan detain Nomads bus

Nissan Malawi Limited has detained Be Forward Wanderers 26 seater civilian bus for unpaid bills amounting to K1.2 million.

The bus, which the Nomads won in Luso Television Bus Ipite Football Bonanza after beating their rivals Nyasa Big Bullets 5-1, developed a clutch plate fault on its way to Blantyre and it was sent to Nissan for repair but the bill is yet to be settled.

According to one of the local daily papers, Luso Television management has refused to pay for the bills saying they were not aware of the fault and that the bus belongs to the Nomads.

However, it has been discovered that the fault was discovered before the second leg was played at Bingu National Stadium.

The development has irked Wanderers management who were planning to tour Blantyre with the bus ahead of the team’s gala awards next week.

According to the team’s General Secretary Mike Butao, Nissan Malawi has now threatened to start charging storage fee.

“It is now three weeks since the bus was repaired but it is still detained at Nissan Malawi because Luso TV have not settled the bill and now Nissan Malawi has warned that it will start charging for storage,” Butao told the Nation newspaper.

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has shown disappointed with the development and it is still not known as to whether Luso TV will pay for the bills or not.