18 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:33 AM

Chiukepo Msowoya AWOL from Bullets

Nyasa Big Bullets forward Chiukepo Msowoya has traveled to South Africa to undergo trials at Golden Arrows without the knowledge of his team’s management, Malawi24 has learnt.

Msowoya who played for another South African side Orlando Pirates seven years ago is at Arrows undergoing assessment.

The Soccer Laduma confirm the team invited Msowoya as ”Coach Clinton Larsen and Mandla Ncikazi, in have identified a need to strengthen the striking department at the KwaZulu-Natal outfit.”

But Malawi24 understands that Bullets officials do not know Msowoya left Malawi for South Africa.

This comes days after his team mate defender Miracle Gabeya who is undergoing trials with heavyweights Kaizer Chiefs reportedly left for the rainbow nation without any consent of the team.

Sports pundits have argued that the country’s transfer deals leave alot to be desired as most players make indeendent decisions in a bid to secure moves without the teams knowing in the sole fear the officials would compromise their luck.

Other pundits have advised players to consider having mangers who would offer them intesnive advice in matters of transfers and contracts.

Msowoya was on fire in the TNM Super league finishing second on top goal scorers list with 16 goals, three behind Mafco’s Richard Mbulu.

In the 2015-2017 season he was joint top goal scorer with Red Lions’ Innocent Bokosi as they scored 14 goals and shared the top prize.