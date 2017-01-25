25 January 2017 Last updated at: 7:07 AM

52 year old arrested for attempting suicide

Police in Kasungu district have arrested a 52 year-old man for attempting to commit suicide.

Deputy Public Relations Officer for Kasungu police station Harry Namwaza identified the man as Steven Changwa.

According to Namwaza, Changwa had a quarrel with his sister’s daughter up to the extent of fighting.

On Sunday, an elderly relative of the two summoned Changwa and advised him on the issue surrounding the fight.

“After the conversation the suspect had with the elder relative, he went into his room and hanged himself,” he said.

The police publicist uttered that some relatives who were in the same house noticed a strange breathing from the suspect’s room and rushed to rescue him.

Later, Changwa was arrested by police officers.

Meanwhile, police are advising people grappling with various issues to approach other people for help or report to police for counselling and advice.