25 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:45 AM

Devotion: Maintain your Christian Identity

Daniel 1 : 7-8 “The chief of the eunuchs gave them names: Daniel he called Belteshazzar, Hananiah he called Shadrach, Mishael he called Meshach, and Azariah he called Abednego.

Daniel determined in his heart that he would not defile himself by [eating his portion of] the king’s rich and dainty food or by [drinking] the wine which he drank; therefore he requested of the chief of the eunuchs that he might [be allowed] not to defile himself.”

Four young men from Israel were changed names.Daniel was called Belteshazzar, Hananiah was called Shadrach, Mishael was called Meshach, and Azariah was called Abednego. However because of Daniel’s decision not to defile himself in the foreign land, his name change didnt have any effect.

He was still called Daniel. He maintained his Hebrew name whereas the rest of the friends were now known by their new foreign names.What we call Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego were given names not their original names. Only Daniel kept his original name.

When you are in a place where there are non believers around, dont lose your Christian identity to suit them. Maintain your Christian values and keep your Christian food which is the word of God.Romans 12 : 2 ” Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect”.

Refuse the defiled filthy stuff of the world that may look attractive. Daniel refused the defiled King’s food and drinks dedicated to idols because his values wouldn’t let him have such food. In John 15:19 the Word tells us that we are not of the world. With that consciousness we should therefore live according to our heavenly culture not to live and compromise our Christian values .

We do what the constitution of the Kingdom says and that constitution is the Word of God. Dont live outside the Word. Let the Word be your standard in everything you do. Do the Word to maintain your Christian identity.

Confession: I am the doer of the Word. I live in the Word and get the results in the Word. I maintain my identity in every situation. I refuse to defile myself in order to be accepted by masses. In Jesus Name. Amen.

