22 January 2017 Last updated at: 11:44 AM

Crocodile attacks teenage boy in Dedza

A 13 year-old boy is battling for his dear life at Nkhoma Mission Hospital after a crocodile attacked him while swimming in Linthipe River, Malawi24 has learnt.

The boy is reported to have met his fate on Thursday afternoon while swimming with friends at the river.

Confirming on the local press, Traditional Authority (T.A.) Chauma said the boy called for help from people who came to rescue him.

Chauma added that the villagers managed to kill the crocodile that has left the boy in deep pains.

The dead crocodile which weighs sixty five kilograms has since been take to police where they are temporarily keeping it.