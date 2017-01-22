22 January 2017 Last updated at: 11:56 AM

Church thief gets seven years

The Midima Second Grade Magistrate court on Tuesday sentenced a 21 year-old man to seven years imprisonment for stealing from a church.

Facts from police are that the convict Benito Minesi and his accomplice, who is yet to appear before court, during the night of 25 October 2016 broke into Chigodi CCAP church in Blantyre and stole various items.

The court heard that the convicts stole nine bags of maize, nine food warmers, seven water buckets, 44 plates, tea cups, kitchen spoons, and pots, all valued at K301,000.

The court also heard that after police investigations, the robbers were arrested and Minesi pleaded guilty in court but his accomplice denied the charge and is remanded at Chichiri Prison waiting for a hearing.

In mitigation, the convict asked the court to exercise lenience because he is a first offender.

But presiding magistrate Loyce Chirwa slapped him with a 7 year jail term to deter would be offenders.

Benito Minesi hails from Somba village Traditional Authority Mabuka in Mulanje district.

In a related development, Malawi Police have arrested three men for stealing various items at Bangwe community day secondary school.

According to Limbe Police deputy spokesperson Pezesai Zembeneko, the suspects have been identified as Christopher Adam aged 33, Michael James Banda, 41, and Thomson Chatha aged 33.

Zembeneko said the suspects stole three CPUs, two monitors, one amplifier, 10 packets of sugar and two speakers.

“We have arrested three suspects who together with their three friends who are still in hiding stole various items at Bangwe Community day secondary school,” said Zembeneko.

Meanwhile the police have recovered the stolen items but Zembeneko said investigations are underway to arrest the other three suspects.

Adam hails from Mtambi village Traditional Authority Mthilamanja in Mulanje, James Banda comes from Tchona village Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka and Chatha hails from Fusani village Traditional Authority Simon in Neno.