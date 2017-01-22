22 January 2017 Last updated at: 11:36 AM

Chaponda risks arrest

…defies court order and travels to Germany

Malawi minister of agriculture, irrigation and water development George Chaponda risks being arrested for defying a court order that restrained him from working as minister.

Chaponda who is reported to have left the country for Germany on official duties on Thursday has challenged a Mzuzu High court ruling that stopped him from working as a minister.

The ruling followed an application by Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in the country who argued that Chaponda was likely to jeopardise investigations on the maize scam which are currently underway.

Confirming before a joint parliamentary committees of public accounts and on agriculture, principal secretary for the ministry of agriculture, irrigation and water development Erica Maganga said Chaponda’s invitation came before he was suspended.

Maganga also confirmed to have facilitated the trip for Chaponda who is attending Africa-German Association conference.

“We work with the minister and the ministry but the process for his trip were done before Christmas holiday and the letter came much…much earlier,” said Maganga.

Organizers of the conference have since confirmed that Chaponda was present during a morning session on Friday.

The joint committee members however expressed dismay arguing that Chaponda has put himself in contempt of court.