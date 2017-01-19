19 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:20 AM

Devotion: Acknowledge the Lord

Proverbs 3 : 5-6 (Amplified) “Lean on, trust in, and be confident in the Lord with all your heart and mind and do not rely on your own insight or understanding. In all your ways know, recognize, and acknowledge Him, and He will direct and make straight and plain your paths.”

Anyone who does the Word of God and follow the Biblical principles is destined for good success(Joshua 1:8). However when you are a good success you should not forget the Lord.

Do not reach the level where you trust on your ways and you think you have made it because of your smartness. Always learn to acknowledge Him and thank Him for any achievement small it may look (1 Thes 5:18).

As you do that you shine more and more. You heap success upon success.Deuteronomy 8 : 17-18 ” You may say to yourself, “My power and the strength of my hands have produced this wealth for me.” BUT REMEMBER THE LORD YOUR GOD, FOR IT IS HE WHO GIVES YOU THE ABILITY TO PRODUCE WEALTH, and so confirms his covenant, which he swore to your forefathers, as it is today.”

Ten lepers were healed by Jesus. Nine of them were Jews and thought they belonged to the same tribe with Jesus hence no need to acknowledge God. Only one stranger came back to thank God because he knew it wasn’t his own effort or smartness. When He did that he was not only healed but made whole. To be made whole means to be restored in all areas. Even His money was restored. If his wife had abandoned him, he got her back.As you acknowledge the Lord, you get more than enough.Luke 17 : 17-19 ” And Jesus answering said, Were there not ten cleansed? but where are the nine? There are not found that returned to give glory to God, save this stranger. And he said unto him, Arise, go thy way: thy faith has made thee whole.”

Additional scripture: 2 Corinthians 3 : 5 (Amp) ” Not that we are fit (qualified and sufficient in ability) of ourselves to form personal judgments or to claim or count anything as coming from us, but our power and ability and sufficiency are from God.”

Prayer: (Acknowledge and Give Him thank for whatever he has done to your life).

