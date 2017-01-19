19 January 2017 Last updated at: 6:28 AM

Osman to lead Super League select

Be Forward Wanderers and former Malawi national team Coach Yasin Osman has been voted to lead the Tnm Super League Select side which is expected to face Super League champions Kamuzu Barracks on Saturday at Civo stadium, Malawi24 can confirm.

Osman has been chosen by football fans through a SMS competition. He will lead the Super League Select in a game organised to celebrate Tnm’s 10 years of sponsoring the Malawi elite league, the Super League.

According to a statement made available to this publication, the Nomads coach will be deputized by Nyasa Big Bullets vice coach Elia Kananji whereas Premier Bet Wizards Technical Director Peter Mponda has been voted as team manager.

The statement further states that 18 players have also been voted by fans through SMS to represent the team this weekend whereas five other players have been set aside to replace those who will not report for training camp.

“The squad has been assembled through SMS voting. Players who are unable to report for the training camp shall be replaced by the next highest ranked individual on the voting list in a particular category,” reads the statement.

The statement adds that all Blantyre based players should assemble at SULOM offices, at Delemare House on Thursday 19th January 2017 at 7am for departure to Lilongwe.

The winner between the Super League Select and Kamuzu Barrack will walk away with K2 million as prize money.

The squad is as follows;

COACH

Yasin Osman (BE Forward Wanderers)

ASSISTANT COACH

Elia Kananji (Nyasa Big Bullets)

TEAM MANAGER

Peter Mponda (Premier Bet Wizards Technical Director)

GOALKEEPERS

Ernest Kakhobwe

Richard Chipuwa

DEFENDERS

Stanley Sanudi, Lucky Malata, Miracle Gabeya, Yamikani Fodya, John Lanjesi and Pilirani Zonda

MIDFIELDERS

Joseph Kamwendo, Mike Mkwate, Thuso Paipi, Fisher Kondowe, Dalitso Sailesi and Victor Limbani

STRIKERS

Richard Mbulu, Peter Wadabwa, Jafali Chande and Chiukepo Msowoya

RESERVES

DEFENDER; Francis Mlimbika

MIDFIELDER; Isaac Kaliati

STRIKERS; Muhammad Sulumba, Gastin Simkonda and Mussa Manyenje