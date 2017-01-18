18 January 2017 Last updated at: 11:13 AM

Dausi refuses to distance himself from the murder of Njauju

Former chief of the national spying agency, Nicholas Dausi, who is the current minister of information has refused to come out clean on the murder of Issa Njauju.

Njauju, an officer of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), was murdered in Lilongwe. It is suspected that he was shot to death before being set on fire in his company vehicle.

Asked by interviewer Brian Banda in a television interview if his hands were clean on the murder, Dausi refused to comment.

“I will not comment on that issue,” said Dausi.

Pressed further if he knew anything on the issue, Dausi still maintained silence insisting that the ethics of the office did not allow him to say anything on the issue.

“But are your hands clean?” Banda insisted.

“Allow me not to say anything on that,” Dausi begged.