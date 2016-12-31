31 December 2016 Last updated at: 1:44 PM

Chakwera turns anger on MBC

Opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera is just not happy with the way state owned Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) is doing its work, most of which he says is solely misleading the nation.

In his New Year address, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president said MBC is not an independent media platform and is only being used to cheat the nation that things are normal when they are not.

He claimed that MBC has also become a platform where the opposition are castigated when they give vital advice to the president. According to Chakwera, it is sad to note that despite all the un-professionalism MBC portrays, regulatory bodies do not pounce on them.

‘’MBC (Radios and TV) have become a platform where the critics of the government are castigated. This is sad, we tend to wonder why the media platforms under MBC mislead the nation and get away with that,’’ he said.

Recently, Chewa chiefs stormed MBC where they attacked Chakwera for calling President Peter Mutharika a failed leader.

Led by Paramount Chief Lundu at Bridge View Hotel in Lilongwe, the press briefing was attended by 13 traditional authorities (T/As).

Their statement has been replayed over and over again on MBC and has earned the state broadcaster criticism.

Chakwera has since asked Mutharika to make sure that MBC, Anti-Corruption Burea (ACB) and other institutions work independently.